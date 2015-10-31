Charleston PD respond to report of Shots Fired

CHARLESTON – Officers of the Charleston Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 1800 block of 10th Street on Thursday, October 29.

The call came in at around 7 PM. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with witnesses who observed and heard this incident occur. Crime scene technicians retrieved .380 casings from the scene.

Witnesses told authorities they saw a pedestrian in the area around the time of the incident. The person is described as having a slender figure and wearing a hooded sweatshirt. Witnesses also reportedly saw a light colored sedan with tinted windows and loud exhaust leaving the area.

Nobody was reportedly injured in this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Charleston Police Department at 217-345-8422 or send them a message via their Facebook page.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting the Coles County Crime Stoppers at 866-345-8488.