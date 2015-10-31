Danville PD names suspect in bank robbery

DANVILLE - In an update to a story WAND brought to you last month, the Danville Police Department has named a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on October 31.



Danville police say a warrant has been issued for Decatur resident James Castleman, 54. Castleman is wanted on charges of armed robbery and aggravated robbery in connection with an incident at Old National Bank in October.



According to Criminal Investigations Division Commander Jane McFadden, Castleman is currently in custody at the Macon County Jail on an unrelated warrant, and will be brought to Danville to face charges after he faces charges in Macon County. Castleman's bail is set at $150,000.



We will provide more details as they become available.



DANVILLE – Danville authorities are investigating a bank robbery that took place at the Old National Bank on Saturday morning.

Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason reports officers were sent to the bank, located at 2431 North Vermilion, at about 10 AM on October 31 in response to a hold up alarm being activated. Thomason says officers arrived to discover the bank had been robbed, and the suspect had fled the scene.

A bank teller told Danville authorities the suspect approached the teller having waited in line and then displayed what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money.

The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot to the north from the bank.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a Caucasian male, in his late 30s to early 40s, standing at around 5’10’’ – 6’0’’, weighing in at 180 – 190 pounds and wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a hard hat and blue jeans.

No one was reported injured during the incident.

The Danville Police are asking anyone with information on the subject to contact them at 217-431-2250 or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.