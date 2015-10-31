Trunk-or-Treating offers safe, alternative to going door-to-door

DECATUR – Trunk or Treating moved indoors for a safer and dryer way to load up on those candy cravings.

Several churches in town were able to offer a safe way for kids to not only show their costumes off but to get that candy fix, and parents didn’t have to worry about allergies or kids walking door to door.

Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Pastor Ted A. Hartley said, "You know when I was a boy growing up, I even went out on my own, and we live in a different world today. So, the churches are trying to find ways to be of help in the community, and this is one of them to offer a safe place where they know the candy is safe and where they know they'll be safe."

Parent Lindsey Raffety said, "It’s safer for the kids, the candy is safe and no sick tomorrow doctors’ offices, and everything so this is awesome and we appreciate it and they love it."

Moving the event indoors due to the weather didn’t stop the crowds.