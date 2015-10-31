Illini Shut Out By Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Christian Hackenberg threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns, caught a scoring pass and Penn State beat Illinois 39-0 on Saturday.

Hackenberg was 21 of 29 and connected with Chris Godwin and Geno Lewis for 5- and 6-yard touchdowns in the first quarter. He caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Nick Scott in the third.

Saquon Barkley rushed for 84 yards on 20 carries and added another 58 yards receiving. He scored on a 7-yard run to give Penn State (7-2, 4-1 Big Ten) a 32-0 lead early in the fourth.

After two of his extra points were blocked and he sailed a kickoff out of bounds, Joey Julius was replaced by Tyler Davis who made 42- and 28-yard field goals. Mark Allen added a 20-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring.

The Fighting Illini (4-4, 1-3) managed just 167 yards and punted on 12 of their 15 possessions.