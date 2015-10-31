Panthers Move to 5-0 in OVC With Win over Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) -- Shephard Little ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Eastern Illinois to a 34-20 victory over Murray State on Saturday.

The Panthers (5-3, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference) have won five consecutive games following a three game losing skid to open the season.

Jalen Whitlow added 236 yards passing and one touchdown for the Eastern Illinois, an 80-yard strike to Ben Odugbesan in the third quarter. Tray Mitchell also returned a kick 94 yards for a TD for the first Panthers points of the game.

Murray State (2-6, 1-4) held a 13-10 first quarter lead after a 26-yard interception return by Marquez Sanford six seconds into the game and a KD Humphries 27-yard scoring strike to Jesse Blackburn.

Eastern Illinois took the lead for good 26 seconds into the second quarter on a 1-yard Little TD run.

Humphries had 346 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Racers.