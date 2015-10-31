October Bash at Kingdom Come Ministries in Decatur

DECATUR – Halloween is full of fun and games, but for one group, it’s also a time to teach life skills.

Thinking for themselves is one part of the October 31st fun at Kingdom Come Ministries in Decatur -- it's their annual October Bash.

“It’s a great safe alternative to normal things that may be taking place at this time outside,” says Michael Shecherer, a group leader at the event.

And if candy is a concern for kids, it's not in short supply.

Gwen Riddle, of Kingdom Come Ministries, says, "They can get all the candy they can get."

From little kids to big, the October bash is a way for families to have fun on Halloween. Even if they don't celebrate the day, kids still get to have fun.

Miranda Murry has been coming to the bash since it started ten years ago -- first as a participant and now as a helper.

"You really just come play games or carnivals games whatever we have that year and listen to music and have fun it’s a safe calm environment," she says.

Safe and calm -- it's one way to keep kids off the street and away from the dangers of going door to door on Halloween. The event is in its 10th year and is held every October 31st.

A good time, with food, fun and candy -- Costumes Optional.