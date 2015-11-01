Armed Robbery occurred near Downtown Urbana

URBANA – The Urbana Police Department reports officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at 7:35 PM on Saturday, October 31.

The Urbana Police, University of Illinois Police and Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies responded to this call.

Officers located the victim who said he had been robbed near the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Birch Street in Urbana by two black males. The suspects left southbound on foot after taking the victim’s property.

Urbana Police K-9 units tracked the suspects’ path south from the scene of the robbery to the area of Lincoln Square Mall. Authorities also provided the description of the suspects to the Champaign Urbana Mass Transit District.

A CU-MTD bus driver notified their dispatch that he had picked up two males matching the description of the armed robbers. This occurred at the intersection of Vine Street and Illinois Avenue shortly after the robbery happened.

The bus driver informed dispatch that the suspects were currently on his bus.

Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies and Urbana Police officers stopped the bus near the intersection of Philo Road and Amber Lane in Urbana. Officers and deputies took both suspects into custody without incident on the bus.

One of the suspects abandoned his backpack on a seat on the bus prior to being apprehended. It was then seized and searched. Authorities found a Taurus .40 Smith & Wesson caliber handgun that had previously been reported stolen from the State of Louisiana, multiple small packages of cannabis and prescription medication.

Both arrestees were brought back to the Urbana Police Department for further investigation and questioning. The suspects admitted to the involvement in the armed robbery during questioning. The owner of the backpack also admitted the gun was stolen.

18-year-old Dominique Smith, of Urbana and West Memphis, Arkansas, as well as 20-year-old Deadric Gaines, of Urbana, were taken to the Champaign County Jail and left in the custody of correctional staff.

Smith is preliminarily charged with Armed Robbery, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Gaines is being preliminary charged with Armed Robbery.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information about this crime or any other crime is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or text “CCTip” plus the information to CRIMES (274637).