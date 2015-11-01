Flora Gems victim of Halloween Burglary

DECATUR – WAND News has learned from the Decatur Police Department that a burglary took place in the downtown Decatur area on Saturday, October 31.

Flora Gems, located on 101 North Water Street, was reportedly the victim of a smash and grab burglary.

Two subjects, both wearing skull masks, entered the business at around 3:50 PM on Saturday. No assaults or threats were made. No one has been reported injured in the incident.

The subjects used hammers to smash display cases and took an undisclosed amount of jewelry from the establishment.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at decaturcrimestoppers.com. They can also be texted to 274637 with “DPD333” followed by the information.