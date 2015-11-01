Free Meals For DPS 61 Students

DECATUR- The 9,000 students that are enrolled in Decatur Public Schools will now have access to free breakfast and lunches for 4 years.

Chief Operational Officer Todd Covault said, "instead of our individual children having to apply for free status in essence the district has now qualified for free status so now all of our students will be able to eat at no charge to the parents or to the children both the breakfast program and the lunch program."

Under U.S. Department of Agriculture and their Community Eligibility program this service will now provide free breakfast and lunch in an effort to alleviate financial burdens for low income families.

Many of the elementary schools already had the services in place but now the high schools will also have access to the services.

This change begins Nov. 1 and continues until the end of 2019. ?