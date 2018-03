OAKWOOD -- Oakwood long distance standout Jon Davis has committed to Illinois. He announced his plans on twitter Saturday.

Davis has won back to back state titles in cross country. He also has won back to back state titles in track (1600 meter run, 3200 meter run).

Davis will compete for another title next weekend in the cross country finals at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

His sectional time of 14:28 was the best in the state.