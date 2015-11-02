Champaign Fire Department responds to Sunday night house fire

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Fire Department has announced that crews responded to a report of a house fire on the city's west side Sunday night.

Officials say firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Chicago Avenue at about 9:38 p.m. for a report of a fire. Upon arriving, firefighters say they saw a moderate amount of fire on the first floor and basement of the building.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and crews thoroughly inspected the structure to make sure the fire was completely out. Officials say the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and that no injuries or fatalities were reported in connection with this incident.

The investigation into this fire continues. We will provide more information as it becomes available.