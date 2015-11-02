Champaign-Urbana Design Organization hosting "CUDO PRO SHOW"

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign-Urbana Design Organization has announced it will host the third annual "CUDO PRO SHOW" from November 13 through November 24.

The show, which showcases examples of locally-produced marketing communications work, will begin with a reception at the Indi Go Co-Op at 5:00 p.m. Additional information about hours can be found at www.thecudo.org/proshow.

Attendees will be able to view more than 100 entries this year, including examples of advertising, posters, games, photography, websites, videos, and much more. This event will be open to the public.

For more information about the Champaign-Urbana Design Organization, visit www.thecudo.org.