Central Illinois woman pleads guilty to murder

DECATUR - A central Illinois woman who was charged in the 2011 deaths of two Harristown residents has pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.

Authorities say Katrina Giles, 23, entered the plea on Monday as part of a plea agreement. IN the agreement, several other charges that Giles was facing were dropped.

According to prosecutors, Giles allegedly helped her brother, Timothy Giles, 31, plot to kill his former girlfriend and her family in August 2011. Timothy Giles is currently serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to murder and attempted murder charges.

Katrina Giles was sentenced to a total of 50 years in prison, with 1543 days of credit given for time served. Authorities also say Giles must serve 100 percent of the sentence, followed by three years of supervised release.