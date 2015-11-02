Salvation Army's "Tree of Lights" Campaign to begin November 5

DECATUR - The Salvation Army has announced that it will begin its Tree of Lights Campaign on November 5.

Officials say the campaign will officially kick off at The Salvation Army's Community Hall at 12:00 p.m. From November 5 through December 24, Decatur residents will be able to make donations to the campaign by visiting any Red Kettle location throughout the city. All money raised throughout the campaign will be used to fund Salvation Army programs in Macon County.

Salvation Army officials also say they are offering new "Kettle Pins" this year. The pins can be purchased for $50 or $100, with proceeds benefitting Salvation Army programs. Volunteers are also needed to help ring bells throughout this year's campaign.

For more information, visit www.sadecatur.org.