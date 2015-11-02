Decatur Park District inviting youth to participate in special cross country meet

DECATUR - The Decatur Park District is inviting central Illinois youth to participate in the Autumn Spectacular Cross Country Meet on November 8.

The meet begins at 1:30 p.m. at Fairview Park, and will include distances of 2,000 and 5,000 meters for ages groups of eight and under and nine through 18. Everyone will receive a participant ribbon, and top finishers will receive awards.

Check-in begins at 12:45 p.m., with a guided course tour being held at 1:00 p.m. The entry fee for this event is $6 in advance or $10 on the day of the race, and entrants do not need to be a member of a cross country team at their school to compete. Top finishers will also qualify for the Cross Country Coaches National Youth Championships.

For more information, call (217) 429-3472.