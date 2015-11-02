Mattoon man arrested on multiple charges

MATTOON - The Mattoon Police Department says one man has been arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated battery of a disabled person.

Mattoon police say Paul Dhermy, 55, was arrested at about 11:05 a.m. on November 1. Police say the arrest happened in the 800 block of Lafayette Avenue.

According to authorities, Dhermy allegedly battered a disabled person and resisted arrest. Dhermy faces preliminary charges of domestic battery, aggravated battery of a disabled person, and resisting a peace officer.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.