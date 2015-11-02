Busey Bank, A Million Thanks to honor veterans during November

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - Busey Bank officials say they are teaming up with A Million Thanks to honor military men and women during November.

Officials say they will collect letters, cards, and social media messages from November 3 until November 14, acknowledging those who have served in the military. The messages will then be distributed to veterans and current service members throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.

In order to submit a message, deliver your card or letter to any Busey Bank location, or upload your photo or message to any of Busey Bank's social media accounts. For more information, call (800) 672-8739 or visit http://www.busey.com/home/resourcecenter/socialmedia.