CICBC hosting blood drive in Decatur

DECATUR - The Central Illinois Community Blood Center is encouraging residents to attend a blood drive in Decatur on November 12.

The drive will be held at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Individuals who wish to donate must be at least 17 years old and weigh more than 110 pounds. Additionally, you will need a CICBC Donor Card or photo I.D. in order to donate. Those who last gave blood on or before September 17, 2015 are eligible to participate.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (217) 241-7550 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org and enter code 60455.