Decatur residents encouraged to sign up for construction jobs

DECATUR - Decatur residents who are looking for work or a career change are invited to attend a job training program on November 5.

This event, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor, American Apprenticeship Initiative, will take place at Homework Hangout, located at 249 South Webster Street, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to sign up for a training program that would teach them the skills that could be used in construction jobs.

Additionally, a free lunch will be served, and everyone who signs up will receive a free Thanksgiving basket, available for pickup on November 23. Officials say spaces are limited, and that this is a one-time event.

For more information, call (217) 872-2306.