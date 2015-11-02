Charleston Police investigating tire slashings

CHARLESTON - The Charleston Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a recent string of incidents that resulted in several vehicles being damaged.

Charleston police say these incidents likely happened during the early morning hours of November 1, between 2:30 a.m. and sunrise. Slashed tires were reported in the 900 through 1400 blocks of Sixth, Seventh, Ninth, Tenth, and Eleventh Streets.

Anyone who may have information on these incidents are asked to call Coles County Crime Stoppers at (866) 345-8488. We will provide updates as they become available.