Richland to host Veterans Day Program

DECATUR – Richland Community College will be hosting a Veterans Day program with documentary filmmaker Nick Walsh on Tuesday, November 10.

Walsh is a Central Illinois native and a graduate of Millikin University and Eastern Illinois University.

Walsh will be speaking on his film, “Fire for Effect,” which looks into the impact and legacy of the Vietnam War on Decatur and its veterans. He interviewed over 35 local veterans, as well as family members of those killed while serving in Vietnam, for the project.

The film will also feature never before seen footage taken by servicemen while in Vietnam.

This event will take place at 11 AM on November 10 in the Mueller Student Center, located on the campus at 1 College Park in Decatur.

Further information about this program is available by contacting Coordinator of Veterans’ Affairs and Student Employment Michael Diggs by phone at 217-875-7211, ext. 205, or via email at mdiggs@richland.edu.