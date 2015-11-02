October in Illinois was Warm and Dry

CHAMPAIGN – Illinois State Climatologist Jim Angel of the University of Illinois reports October was warmer and drier than average.

According to the Illinois State Water Survey, the statewide average temperature was 55.8 degrees. That's 1.7 degrees above average.

The statewide average rainfall in October was at 1.47 inches. That's almost 2 inches below average. These statistics make October 22 the driest day of the month on record.

The outlook for November, according to the National Weather Service, shows an increased chance for above-average temperatures across Illinois. In addition, there's an increased chance for above-average precipitation for the southern two-thirds of Illinois.