Springfield police investigate fatal shooting

UPDATE - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the identity of a man who died in a shooting incident in Springfield on November 2.



Coroner Cinda Edwards says Marcquaz Hopkins, 26, was pronounced dead at St. John's Hospital at 2:36 p.m. Edwards says an autopsy confirmed that the cause of death was from gunshot wounds sustained in the area of Eighth Street and Phillips Street Monday afternoon.



Springfield police continue to investigate this incident. We will provide more information as it becomes available.



SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department says officers are investigating the shooting death of a man on the city's north side Monday afternoon.

Springfield police say officers responded to the 800 block of North Eighth Street for a report of a shooting at about 12:15 p.m. Upon arriving, officers say they found a man who had been shot lying in the street near the intersection of Eighth Street and Phillips Street.

Authorities say the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.