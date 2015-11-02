Springfield man serving time sentenced to 25 more years

SPRINGFIELD - A Springfield man who is currently serving an 18-year prison sentence for predatory criminal sexual assault has been ordered to serve an additional 25 years in prison.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney James Lewis, Charles Schrode, 33, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor and receiving and possessing child pornography. Officials say Schrode pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

During the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough ordered that the 25-year sentence be served consecutively to the previous 18-year sentence. After his release, Schrode will remain of supervised release for the remainder of his life.