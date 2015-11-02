Brilley Steps Down as St. Teresa Football Coach

DECATUR -- Two days after losing in the first round of the playoffs, Tim Brilley has stepped down as head coach of the St. Teresa football program.

Brilley resigned Monday morning upon the request of Principal/CEO Ken Hendriksen.

In a statement, Hendriksen says he feels that the football program needs a change at this time. Hendriksen would not comment any further, but says more details will be available following the November 18th school board meeting.

Brilley replaced long time head coach Scott Davis five years ago. He went 28-21 in five seasons at the helm. The Bulldogs made the playoffs four times, but never advanced past the first round.

Brilley will remain at St. Teresa as a physical education teacher.