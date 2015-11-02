Springfield Eatery Offering Free Meal for Veterans

SPRINGFIELD – Obed and Isaac's Microbrewery and Eatery in Springfield is offering a free meal to veterans and active military personnel on Veteran's Day.

This is the third straight year the family owned company is offering a salute to veterans and active members for their service. Obed and Issac's, on South 6th street, will offer a free entree on Wednesday, November 11 from 11 AM – 11:30 PM.

The offer is good for dine-in only at the restaurant itself, not the bocce garden grill.

Obed and Isaac's is part of Conn's Hospitality Group. Court Conn and his son Casey have both served in branches of the military and say this is the least they could do for those who serve and protect our country.