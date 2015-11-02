Urbana man arrested in connection with Check N Go Robbery

URBANA – The Urbana Police have made an arrest in connection with a robbery that took place at Check N Go on Friday, October 30.

Authorities responded to the call at 12:40 PM on Friday and arrived on scene, at 1815 South Philo Road, where they confirmed a robbery had occurred. Witness interviews and reviews of the surveillance footage determined that a single suspect entered the business, approached an employee at the counter and then jumped over the counter.

The suspect demanded cash, and the employees complied. This suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of money. He did not display a weapon, but he did make direct contact with employees, inferring that he was armed with some type of weapon.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, between 20 – 30 years of age with a thin build and hair on his chin. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white and red striping at the bottom, along with numbers on one of the sleeves.

Urbana officers located and arrested 24-year-old Cortez Martinez Ross, of Urbana, on Monday, November 2 at 11:52 AM. Ross was located in the 700 block of East Colorado.

He has been preliminarily charged with Aggravated Robbery for the incident at the Check N Go. Ross was left in the custody of correctional staff at the Champaign County Jail. Authorities also note Ross was charged for various other crimes that were unrelated incidents.

Personnel from the Champaign Police Department, as well as the Champaign County Probation and Court Services, also assisted in this investigation.

Anyone with further information on this crime, or others, is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Callers may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.