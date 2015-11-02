Need a passport? Sangamon County and Illini Bank are teaming up to make registering simple.

SANGAMON COUNTY – The Sangamon County Circuit Clerk's office and Illini Bank are offering passport registration days in order to take the stress and hassle out of getting a passport.

County Clerk Paul Palazzolo says passport agents from his office will team up the next two Saturdays at Illini Bank locations to streamline the application process and help residents avoid long lines.

Clerk personnel will process passport applications at Illini Bank on Saturday, November 7 from 9 AM – noon at their Sherman Branch, located at 120 Illini Boulevard in Sherman, Illinois. The branch can be found in front of County Market grocery store.

They will hold the event again Saturday, November 14 at their Auburn Branch at Route 4 and Jefferson Street in Auburn, Illinois.

"Many people do not understand the process of getting their passport, and we are glad that we can help in the process," said Matt Seman, Illini Bank VP of Retail Sales.

Palazzolo adds it is just another way for his office to assist the public in making something that can be complicated less intimidating.

“Planning family vacations is stressful enough. We'll do whatever we can to make the passport step worry-free,” Palazzolo says.

If you, or your family members, would like to register for your US Passport, you will need to bring:

A certified copy of your birth certificate (no photocopies or hospital certificate);

Valid photo ID;

Approved passport photo (which you can get at many large chain drug stores);

Certified copies of court orders for name change, custody or adoption decrees;

Two checks or money orders to pay applicable fees.

For more information, visit www.sangamoncountycircuitclerk.org. Those with questions can also call the Sangamon County Circuit Clerk's passport office at (217) 747-5183.