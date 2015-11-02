DMH joining in on National Lung Cancer Awareness event

DECATUR – The Decatur Memorial Hospital Cancer Care Institute will be hosting a Shine a Light event on Thursday, November 5 for lung cancer awareness.

Shine a Light is a national campaign to bring hope, inspiration and support to the lung cancer community. Decatur Memorial Hospital is joining 200 communities across the country in hosting this event. This event is also in partnership with the Lung Cancer Alliance (LCA).

Local guest speakers will be present at the event. These speakers include: DMH Pulmonologist J. Steven Arnold, M.D. and DMH Cardiothoracic Surgeon Marvin Derrick, M.D.

The St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Choir will also perform at the event. A light ceremony will conclude the event to honor survivors and their loved ones.

The event begins at 5:30 PM at the Cancer Care Center of Decatur, located at 210 West McKinley Avenue.

Those who would like to register or have questions can call 217-876-4750.