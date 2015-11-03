Soldiers and Veterans to receive all-expenses-paid shopping trip for deer hunt

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials say eight disabled soldiers and veterans will receive an all-expenses-paid shopping trip in preparation of a special annual hunt.

IDNR officials say the participants will travel to Scheels in Springfield on November 3 to purchase clothes, knives, boots, and other pieces of equipment for this year's "Healing Outside of a Hospital Deer Hunt for Heroes." The deer hunt is organized by Illinois Conservation Police Officer Matt Graden.

Governor Bruce Rauner will also be in attendance for this event. For more information about the deer hunt, visit http://www.hooahdeerhuntforheroes.com/.