HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital offering blood pressure screenings

EFFINGHAM - HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital has announced it will offer blood pressure and blood sugar screenings on November 25.

The screenings will be located in the Clay City Community Building from 11:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. HSHS St. Anthony's Home Care nursing staff will be on hand to conduct the screenings.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (217) 347-1529.