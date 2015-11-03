MCCD hosting "I Spy" mini camp

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District is inviting children ages one through five, with a parent or guardian, to attend an "I Spy" turkey-themed mini camp on November 17 or November 19.

This mini camp will be held at the Rock Springs Nature Center, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on November 17 for children ages one through five, and from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. for children ages three through five on November 19. Attendees will learn more about turkeys through songs, crafts, activities, and stories.

The cost to attend is $10 per child, and you must register online by November 16. For more information, or to register, visit http://maconcountyconservation.org/.