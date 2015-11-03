HSHS St. Mary's Hospital raising awareness about diabetes in November

DECATUR - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital officials say they are increasing efforts to reduce the impact of diabetes in central Illinois during the month of November.

Officials say November is recognized as National Diabetes Awareness Month, and that 25 percent of the more than 29 million Americans living with diabetes don't realize they have it. According to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phil Barnell, more than one in three adults have prediabetes, and that anyone over the age of 45 should consider being tested.

Officials also say that being active, adding more fiber and whole grains to your diet, losing excess weight, and avoiding fad diets can help minimize the impact of diabetes. For more information, visit http://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/basics/index.html.