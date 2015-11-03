Decatur Park District holding "Golf Focus Group Meeting"

DECATUR - The Decatur Park District has announced it will host a "Golf Focus Group Meeting" on November 10.

The meeting will be held at 3909 West Main Street at 5:30 p.m.  This event is open to the public, and reservations are not required.

For more information, call (217) 422-2211.

