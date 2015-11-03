Champaign road temporarily closed for sanitary sewer repair

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Public Works Department has announced that a portion of Healey Street will be closed to through traffic starting on November 9.

Officials say the closure will affect Healey Street between Lynn Street and Elm Street while crews perform a sanitary sewer repair. On-street parking in the area will be limited, and no traffic will be allowed through the construction zone.

Construction is estimated to last from 7:00 a.m. on November 9 until 5:00 p.m. on November 13, weather permitting. Motorists are asked to slow down, use caution, and plan alternative routes to avoid this area.