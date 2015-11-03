Danville police investigate robbery

DANVILLE - The Danville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened on the city's east side Monday evening.

According to Criminal Investigations Commander Jane McFadden, officers were dispatched to My Brother's Liquors on East Main Street at about 8:15 p.m. for a report of a robbery. Upon arriving, officers say they learned from two employees that a man, armed with a handgun, entered the store, demanded money, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect is was described as wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a mask. This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.