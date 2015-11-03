Children’s Museum’s recognized as littleBits Chapter

DECATUR – The Children’s Museum of Illinois is being recognized as the newest littleBits Chapter, which is only the third of its kind in the state of Illinois.

The Museum’s newest exhibit, Make Space, hosts the littleBit’s technology. It was added in August with assistance from Millikin University’s Center for Entrepreneurship.

littleBits is an award-winning platform of easy-to-use electronic building blocks. This platform, developed by Ayah Bdeir, assists students in creating their own inventions. The Museum was able to apply for recognition as an official littleBits Chapter after hosting various workshops and outreach activities with the Make Space exhibit.

Since the Museum became a chapter, it now has access to a network of grassroots organizations that share the goal of putting the power of electronics in the hands of everyone.

There are currently 150 littleBits chapters in 45 locations around the world.

WAND's previous coverage of the Make Space exhibit can be found here.