American Heart Association Encouraging Healthy Eating Movement

SPRINGFIELD – The American Heart Association is urging Americans to take part in the Healthy Eating Movement in collaboration with National Eating Healthy Day.

National Eating Healthy Day is designed to offer people across the country – at home, work or in their community – an opportunity to make a healthy change in their lives. Officials also say they provide necessary resources to make the changes as easy as possible.

The day falls on Wednesday, November 4, and the American Heart Association released the following steps to engage in the event.

Step 1: Register for National Eating Healthy Day by visiting www.heart.org/NationalEatingHealthyDay.

Step 2: Get healthy with activities and tips for National Eating Healthy Day (all included in the free AHA toolkit)

Step 3: Share their “punny” memes on your social media channels using #NEHD and share your successes with us on AHA’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

According to the American Heart Association, more than two-thirds of American adults and one in three children and teens are overweight or obese, putting them at risk for heart disease and stroke, as well as other chronic illnesses and conditions.

A free online toolkit is available to participate in National Eating Healthy Day. Resources include easy-to-do activities, ways to help others join in and healthy but tasty recipes.

The toolkit and other NEHD resources are available here.