Homestead Prairie Candlelight Tour

DECATUR – Homestead Prairie Farm will host a Candlelight Open House tour on November 14.

The tour will be held at the Rock Springs Conservation area on Saturday from 6:30 – 8:30 PM.

You can tour the 1860's by candlelight and enjoy hot cider and warm yourself by the stoves inside and a bonfire outside.

This is a free event open to all ages, and no registration is required.

Guides in period clothing will lead you by candlelight and highlight how technology has changed since the Civil War. Rock Springs Conservation Area is on Rock Springs Road on the southwestern edge of Decatur.