Springfield – Nine wounded warriors will be able to return to the woods this week outfitted in new hunting gear.

Scheels, a local sporting goods store, has provided all nine veterans with new insulated bibs, gloves, hats, boots and other items for free. On Thursday those vets, many who have lost limbs, will take part in a Deer Hunt for Heroes.

“Can’t wait,” veteran Steve Jennings told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “This morning I was chomping at the bit just to go.”

“It was sort of a no brainer. It was the right thing to do,” said Amy Beadle of Scheels. “Knowing that I work for a company that doesn’t even bat an eye to do something like this for them.”

Governor Bruce Rauner even took time to visit the veterans. He was decked out in hunting garb having come from a duck hunting trip in Southern Illinois.

(Pictured: Governor Bruce Rauner at Scheels in Springfield)