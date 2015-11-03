Meridian High Jumper Commits to Illinois

MACON -- Meridian High School track and field athlete Noah Adams will continue his athletic and academic career at the University of Illinois.

Meridian athletic director Mike Bender confirmed Adams' verbal commitment Tuesday.

Adams will compete in the high jump at Illinois, the event that has earned him some hardware at the IHSA state track and field finals the last two years.

After a fourth place finish as a sophomore, Adams took home the 1A state title with a jump of 6-foot-10 in 2015.

The school will hold a signing ceremony for Adams in November 16, at which he'll sign his official letter of intent to compete for the Illini.