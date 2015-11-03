CANCELLED: Superintendent Smith and Senator Manar to Tour Dennis Lab School

UPDATE: Decatur Public Schools announced today, November 4, that the tour of Dennis Lab School has been cancelled due to an "unforeseen conflict with the Senator's office."

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DECATUR – Decatur Public School officials announce Illinois State School Superintendent Tony Smith and Senator Andy Manar (D – Bunker Hill) will be touring Dennis Laboratory School.

The school visit will take place on Thursday, November 5 from 1:30 – 2:45 PM.

Officials will be touring the school, meeting with administrators, staff and students as well as hearing about achievements and opportunities in the school. The event will be open to the press, and guests should sign in at the school office upon arrival.

Dennis Laboratory School is located at 1499 West Main Street in Decatur.