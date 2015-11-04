UIS Speaker Series event to examine human trafficking in central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD - University of Illinois - Springfield officials say the next event in the "Engaged Citizenship Common Experience" Speaker Series will examine human trafficking in central Illinois.

The event, sponsored by Grounds of Grace, the UIS Women's Center, and Butterfly Dreams Abuse Recovery, will begin at 6:00 p.m. on November 4 in the Brookens Auditorium. Featured speakers will include human trafficking survivor Patricia McKnight and Grounds of Grace Director Dana Pfeiffer.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information about the speaker series, and other upcoming events, visit www.uis.edu/speakerseries/.