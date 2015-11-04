U of I hosting Hunger U mobile exhibit

URBANA - Officials at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign say they are hosting a mobile exhibit designed to raise awareness of food security issues.

The Hunger U exhibit is scheduled to make its next stop at the university's main quad on November 4, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to participate in interactive games and events in order to win prizes while they learn about how modern agriculture affects food security in over 100 countries.

Hunger U visits colleges across the country in an effort to increase awareness of food security issues faced by people all over the world. For more information about Hunger U, http://www.hungeru.com.