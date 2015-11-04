Central Illinois residents invited to "Canoe the Sangamon River"

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District is inviting central Illinois residents to participate in its "Canoe the Sangamon River" event on November 21.

This event will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. All equipment for the guided canoe trip will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring a drink and wear clothes that can get wet without being damaged.

Each canoe can hold up to two adults and two children, with a minimum of one adult per canoe. The cost to participate in this trip is $25 per canoe, but you must register online by November 20. Those who register will be contacted with a meeting location, based on weather and river locations.

Space for this event is limited to seven canoes. For more information, or to register, visit http://maconcountyconservation.org/.