Neoga Community School District 3 hosting informational meetings

NEOGA - Neoga Community Unit School District 3 officials are encouraging residents to attend meetings regarding long-term plans for the district.

Officials say the meetings will take place at Neoga Elementary School on November 4 and November 12 at 6:00 p.m. During the meetings, board members will discuss the costs of extracurricular programs, a regular-length school day, and elective courses for future school years.

A previous meeting was held on October 29 to discuss potential consolidation plans with neighboring school districts. Officials say no votes were taken at that meeting, and that no votes will be taken during the November meetings.

The meetings are open to the public. Residents are encouraged to attend and voice their opinions about the information discussed. We will provide more information as it becomes available.