Meals on Wheels of Macon County sees 20 percent increase in clients

MACON COUNTY - Meals on Wheels of Macon County has announced the number of clients served each weekday has increased by more than 20 percent in 2015.

Officials say the increase is due to expanding the program to all rural and urban areas, as well as shifting demographics. In order to accommodate the increase, the number of routes has increased to 18 every week day.

Meals on Wheels provides hot and healthy meals to homebound senior citizens, regardless of income, throughout the community. For more information, or to volunteer to deliver meals, call (217) 422-6611.