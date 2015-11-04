Polling locations changing for some Macon County voters

DECATUR - The Macon County Clerk's Office has announced the consolidation of several polling sites throughout the county, beginning with the General Primary Election on March 15, 2016.

Macon County Clerk Steve Bean says the consolidation is due to the increased cost of equipment to handle same-day registration at polling sites, as well as a reduction in the County Clerk's budget. We have included a list of consolidations given in a release from the Macon County Clerk's Office below:

- Decatur 23, which voted at St. John’s Lutheran Church, will now vote at Main Street Church of God along with Decatur 20

- Hickory Point 3, which voted at First Congregational Church, will now vote at St. John’s Lutheran Church along with Decatur 25.

- Hickory Point 7, which voted at Crestview Christian Church, will now vote at Holy Cross Lutheran Church along with Hickory Point 4 and 9.

- Decatur 11, which voted at Batson’s Garage, will vote at Scovill Club House along with Decatur 12.

Bean says voters affected by the moves will receive a new voting card soon, and will also receive a letter concerning the move prior to the election. We will provide more information as it becomes available.