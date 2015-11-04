Central Illinois Foodbank to honor The Horace Mann Companies

SPRINGFIELD - Central Illinois Foodbank officials say they will recognize a partner that has helped fight hunger in central Illinois for more than 10 years at the annual Harvest Ball on November 5.

Officials say The Horace Mann Companies will receive the Good Samaritan Award at the Harvest Ball. Over the last 13 years, Horace Mann has held multiple food drives and fund drives, as well as charity golf outings that raised more than 22,000 pounds of food and more than $78,000.

The Central Illinois Foodbank distributes more than 9 million pounds of food to nearly 150 food pantries, soup kitchens, and after-school and residential programs in a 21-county region. For more information, visit https://www.centralilfoodbank.org/.