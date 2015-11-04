7 arrested, charged with mob action

CHARLESTON - The Charleston Police Department says a total of seven people have been arrested in connection with an incident that happened at Panther Paw Bar on October 10.

Charleston police say officers responded to a report of a large fight near the bar's parking lot at about 2:05 a.m. Officers say three individuals were taken to a local hospital for treatment of knife wounds, while a fourth was taken to the hospital for treatment of facial injuries. Police also say two people, Demonte James, 24, and Kazeem Lawal, 28, were taken into custody on preliminary charges of resisting a peace officer, and were later charged with mob action.

As a result of an investigation into this incident, Charleston police say they also arrested Sharrod People, 24, Brian Griffin, 27, Demontre Dillon, 24, Alexis Schwartz, 21, and Devell Wilson, 21. All five face preliminary charges of mob action.

Additionally, police say there are outstanding warrants for four other people, Antonio Hallom of Neoga, Jonathan Berry of Effingham, Calvin Winston of Mattoon, and Osiris Johnson of Charleston.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.